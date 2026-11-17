Have you ever popped a piece of gum into your mouth, and two minutes later you're basically chewing a tiny rubber tire?

Well, someone at Delish decided to do the important scientific research we've all been waiting for…

Which chewing gum actually keeps its flavour the longest?

They tested seven popular spearmint gums, including Orbit, Trident, Extra, 5 Gum, Eclipse, Ice Breakers and Pür.

And the winner was…

🥇 Eclipse! Its flavour lasted an impressive 7 minutes and 33 seconds!

5 Gum had the strongest minty kick right out of the package, while Ice Breakers delivered the biggest cooling sensation.

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But here's where things get disappointing…

Extra, which promotes its long-lasting flavour, reportedly lost its taste after just 2 minutes and 1 second!

And coming in dead last was Pür, lasting only 1 minute and 36 seconds!

Now, this was one reporter's taste test, not a scientific study, so your chewing experience may vary!

But can we talk about the fact that the WINNER only lasted seven and a half minutes?!

I have relationships that lasted longer than that!

And remember when we were kids and would chew the same piece of gum for HOURS?

By lunchtime, it had absolutely no flavour left, but we weren't giving up on it!

And don't even get me started on Fruit Stripe gum!

That stuff lost its flavour before you finished unwrapping it!