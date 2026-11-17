It's the most wonderful time of the year… when people line up at Starbucks for a reusable plastic cup!

Starbucks is bringing back its annual Red Cup Day, giving customers a FREE, limited-edition holiday cup when they purchase a qualifying seasonal drink.

And yes, you actually get to KEEP the cup!

RELATED: Starbucks Brings Back Its Holiday Menu, and Even Your Dog Gets a Treat!

Here's how it works.

Order a holiday favourite like a Peppermint Mocha, Sugar Cookie Latte, Gingerbread Latte or Caramel Brulée Latte, and you'll receive a free 16-ounce reusable holiday cup while supplies last.

This year's new Tiramisu Velvet Latte, Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew, and Apple Pomegranate Refresher also qualify.

And for those of you still emotionally attached to fall, Pumpkin Spice Lattes count, too!

You can order in-store, through the drive-thru, on the Starbucks app or through participating delivery services.

But here's the catch…

It's only while supplies last!

So if you show up at 4 p.m. expecting a free cup, there's a good chance the only thing you'll be taking home is disappointment and a $7 coffee!

Starbucks is even bringing in extra baristas to handle the rush.

Can we talk about how excited we get over FREE stuff?!

We'll spend $8 on a fancy coffee, wait 25 minutes in line and celebrate because we got a plastic cup that probably costs less than a dollar to make!

And then we'll take it home and add it to the cupboard with the other 47 reusable cups we refuse to throw away!

Meanwhile, my kitchen cupboard is one Stanley tumbler away from becoming a structural hazard!

One important detail: The information provided doesn't specify the exact 2026 Red Cup Day date, and Canadian participation and delivery eligibility should be confirmed with Starbucks Canada.