Starbucks Brings Back Its Holiday Menu, and Even Your Dog Gets a Treat!

It's officially Christmas at Starbucks! Because nothing says the holidays quite like spending $9 on a coffee while complaining you can't afford Christmas presents!

Starbucks is bringing back its holiday menu today, November 5th, with favourites like the Peppermint Mocha, Sugar Cookie Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte and Gingerbread Chai.

But there are some new drinks this year, including a Tiramisu Velvet Latte, which is basically coffee dressed up as an Italian dessert!

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There's also a new Apple Pomegranate Refresher with little popping pearls, and a creamy coconut milk version called the Snowy Apple Drink.

And apparently, even the DOGS are getting into the Christmas spirit, with a special holiday-themed Pup Cup!

Starbucks is also bringing out collectible Bearista cups, including mystery characters arriving on November 10th.

And November 17th is Red Cup Day, when customers who buy a handcrafted holiday drink can get a free reusable red cup at participating locations, while supplies last.

Just a heads-up: these announcements may vary by country, so Canadian availability hasn't been confirmed for every item.

At this point, my dog and I are both getting Starbucks. The only difference is his treat is free, and mine requires a payment plan!