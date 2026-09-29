Cheez-It Enters Its Protein Max Era With New High-Protein Crackers

Apparently, even crackers are bulking now.

Cheez-It is jumping aboard the protein-maxxing trend with a new high-protein version of its classic cheesy snack.

Called Cheez-It Protein Original, the new crackers pack seven grams of protein per serving, more than double the three grams found in regular Cheez-Its.

That’s roughly the same amount of protein as an egg.

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Cheez-It Is Getting Swole

The new crackers are made with real cheese, wheat protein and milk protein concentrate.

A serving contains about 140 calories, five grams of fat, 260 milligrams of sodium and one gram of fibre.

Regular Cheez-Its have about 150 calories, eight grams of fat and three grams of protein per serving.

The launch comes as high-protein foods continue to explode in popularity, particularly as people using GLP-1 medications focus on getting enough protein while losing weight.

Basically, protein has infiltrated everything.

Yogurt? Protein.

Coffee? Protein.

Chips? Protein.

At this rate, by Christmas we'll be sprinkling whey powder on our Yule Log Cake!

Cheez-It Protein Original is expected to hit U.S. grocery stores in October for around $4.49 US per box.

No Canadian release has been announced yet.

And remember: eating protein Cheez-Its while watching Netflix technically isn't going to the gym.