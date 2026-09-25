Rare Goldfish Crackers Are Being Listed on eBay for $25,000!

Before you eat your next handful of Goldfish crackers, you might want to check whether you're holding a small fortune!

People are listing unusual Goldfish crackers on eBay for thousands of dollars, including one cluster of six crackers stuck together with an asking price of $25,000!

Yes, the same crackers your kids have been crushing into the back seat of your car for years.

Apparently, those little cheesy snacks could be worth more than your vehicle!

What Makes These Goldfish So Special?

Sellers are hoping collectors will pay big bucks for crackers that came out of the factory looking a little different.

RELATED: Goldfish Crackers Wants Adults To Eat Their Childish Snack!

Some of the unusual listings include:

Six Goldfish fused together, listed for $25,000.

Four crackers stuck together, with an asking price of $1,500.

Four separate pairs of connected Goldfish, listed for $600.

Misshapen crackers and packaging mistakes, with some priced around $500.

One seller is even advertising an unusually coloured purple-and-red Goldfish as a rare factory error.

A search for rare Goldfish crackers on eBay reportedly brings up approximately 180 listings.

Are People Actually Buying Them?

That's the million-dollar question!

While sellers are asking outrageous prices for these unusual snacks, there's no guarantee anyone is actually paying that much.

For now, it appears some people are hoping collectors will bite.

And one Instagram user summed up the situation perfectly, joking about how something they once vacuumed off the floor of their minivan could now be listed for $25,000.

The takeaway?

Forget checking your lottery tickets. Check your kids' snack bags!

And if you find six Goldfish stuck together, don't eat them.

Apparently, that's no longer a snack. That's a down payment on a house in Barrie. 🧀