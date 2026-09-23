Annie Murphy’s Mac & Cheese Recipe Has Schitt’s Creek Fans Asking, “Do You Fold in the Cheese?”

Annie Murphy has revealed her secret mac and cheese recipe, and it sounds like something David Rose would call a culinary emergency.

While promoting her new movie All That She Wants at TIFF, the Canadian actress shared her rather unusual way of preparing boxed mac and cheese.

She starts with Annie’s Original Mac & Cheese, boiling the pasta and adding the cheese powder and milk. Pretty normal so far.

Then things get weird.

Murphy chops up hot dogs and pickles and throws them into the mix. And yes, tzatziki apparently makes an appearance, too!

She describes the finished product as the perfect sloppy, cheesy comfort food.

Naturally, Schitt’s Creek fans had questions.

One person joked that the lack of cheese folding was shocking, while another asked the question we were ALL thinking:

“But does she fold in the cheese?”

Honestly, once you’ve added hot dogs, pickles and tzatziki to your mac and cheese, I think we've moved well beyond the folding instructions.

RELATED: Kraft Mac And Cheese Is Adding Three New Flavours!

Somewhere, David Rose is screaming, “Ew, Annie!”

And now the important question: What's the weirdest thing YOU add to your KD?