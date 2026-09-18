Joey Chestnut Is Coming to Toronto to Eat an Ungodly Amount of Poutine

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut is back in Toronto this weekend, and apparently his stomach has unfinished business with cheese curds.

Chestnut will defend his title at the Smoke’s Poutinerie World Poutine Eating Championship Saturday at Sankofa Square.

Last year, he managed to put away an absolutely horrifying 26.5 pounds of poutine before time ran out.

Twenty-six-and-a-half POUNDS.

That's not lunch. That's a carry-on bag full of gravy.

The competition is part of Smoke-A-Palooza, with the poutine-eating championship starting at 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Admission is free.

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And Chestnut is coming off another massive win.

In July, he won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest after eating 66 hot dogs AND buns in just 10 minutes. That's roughly 17,800 calories based on typical hot dog and bun calorie counts.

So how does a human being prepare his body for this?

During the week leading up to a competition, Chestnut reportedly eats things like salads, drinks plenty of water and gradually adds protein back into his diet.

He also avoids sugar and starches, and the day before a competition, he'll typically switch to a liquid diet to prepare his stomach for the enormous amount of food that's coming.

Which means Joey Chestnut and I prepare for poutine very differently.