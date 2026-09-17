🍗👜 Burger King Is Selling a Chicken Nugget PURSE... Because We Needed This

Just when you thought we'd officially run out of things to turn into fashion accessories, Burger King said, “Hold my dipping sauce.”

Burger King has released a limited-edition chicken nugget purse.

Yes. A purse. Shaped like a chicken nugget.

It's called “Le Nugguette,” because apparently adding French to the name makes carrying poultry around haute couture.

The tiny bag costs just $4 US and was created to celebrate Burger King's revamped chicken nuggets. You don't have to keep nuggets inside it, of course.

And every bag comes with one mystery charm inspired by a dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Sweet & Sour or Special Savoury.

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There's also a code for a free four-piece order of nuggets, which feels appropriate because buying a nugget purse and receiving zero nuggets would be emotionally devastating.

The final scheduled batch goes on sale today at noon Eastern, and quantities are limited.

Burger King has officially created the nugget purse.

Which means we've finally answered the age-old question:

“Does this outfit need a little something?”

Yes.

Chicken.