Table for One? Solo Restaurant Reservations Are on the Rise 🍷🍝

Apparently, more people are walking into restaurants and proudly saying:

“Table for one, please.”

And honestly? No sharing appetizers. No debating where to eat. No waiting for someone who's “five minutes away” but hasn't showered yet.

According to a new Restaurant Trends report, reservations for one are up 22 per cent compared with the previous year.

Eating alone used to feel like something you did because you got stood up. Now it's apparently self-care with bread service.

Tuesday Is Having a Moment

People are also dining out more on Tuesdays, with reservations up 15 per cent, the biggest increase of any day of the week.

Tuesday makes sense. Friday restaurants are packed. Saturday is date night. Tuesday is:

“I've already cooked twice this week and that's enough personal growth.”

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Breakfast Reservations Are Growing Too

Reservations around 9 a.m. are up 19 per cent, while 10 a.m. reservations have increased 15 per cent. And then there's 4 p.m. dinner, also up 15 per cent.

Somewhere, every person over 40 just whispered:

“Actually... that sounds fantastic.”

Dinner at four.

Home by six.

Bra off by 6:04.

Netflix by 6:07.

This isn't early-bird dining. This is efficiency.

And We're Still Tipping About the Same

Despite all the endless conversations about tipping, the report says the average tip at full-service restaurants is 19.2 per cent, roughly unchanged from last year.

In fact, full-service tipping has stayed between 19 and 20 per cent for about eight years.

At quick-service restaurants, the average is 15.8 per cent. But the solo dining trend might be the most interesting part.

Because once you get past the awkwardness of asking for a table for one, you realize something magical:

You can order whatever you want, nobody steals your fries, and when you're ready to leave... YOU LEAVE. Frankly, I'm surprised reservations for one aren't up 400 per cent. 🍷😂