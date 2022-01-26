Kraft Mac And Cheese Is Adding Three New Flavours!

If you want something different to add to your Mac & Cheese besides Ketchup, Creamy ranch, zesty pizza and kickin’ buffalo Flavour Boost packets can now be purchased to bump up the flavour in your classic Kraft boxed mac and cheese.

Rather than buying pre-flavoured mac and cheese, the Flavour Boosts are added to the classic boxed mac, meaning that the amount of seasoning is completely up to you.

The boosts are available online only and through several bulk-style purchasing options, from packs of six up to 24.

Prices range from $16-40 depending on the bundle, but on average, each seasoning packet will cost you about $1. The Flavour Boosts are on sale, so the prices could increase later on.

The ultimate college care pack? Mac & cheese + Flavor Boost. Choose from Ranch, Buffalo and Pizza flavors to make study time a lil more tasty. #backtoschool #dormlife #collegecarepack pic.twitter.com/jVKZeh8Ej6 — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) January 24, 2022

PHOTO: Via @MIKE_HARACZ/INSTAGRAM