The Laughing Cow Is No Longer Laughing After 100 Years!

Something is wrong in the dairy aisle, and apparently, it’s no laughing matter!

After more than a century of smiling at shoppers, the iconic Laughing Cow is getting a surprising makeover.

The famous cheese brand, which dates back to 1921, has temporarily wiped the grin off its beloved mascot’s face.

Instead of her usual happy expression, shoppers will now find a very serious-looking cow on the packaging, along with the mysterious message:

“WE NEED TO TALK.”

And if those four words have ever come from your partner, you know nothing good usually follows!

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The company hasn't revealed exactly what's behind the sudden mood change, but it appears to be part of a larger marketing campaign, with more details expected soon.

Fans can follow the mystery at TheNotLaughingCow.com , where they're encouraged to guess why the famously cheerful cow has suddenly lost her sense of humour.

For more than 100 years, The Laughing Cow has been spreading cheese and happiness.

Now she's giving us the silent treatment. Maybe she's just tired of everyone calling her cheesy. 🧀