Kraft Dinner Launches Cream Soda That Tastes Like Cheese!

Just when you thought Canadians couldn't get any more creative with Kraft Dinner, they've decided to put it in a can!

Kraft Dinner is teaming up with Canadian small business Solly's Craft Soda to launch a limited-edition drink that combines two nostalgic favourites: cream soda and KD.

Yes, you read that correctly. Cheese-flavoured cream soda is officially a thing.

The new KD x Solly's Cream Soda combines the sweetness of traditional cream soda with a hint of Kraft Dinner's signature cheesy flavour.

According to the company, the drink is designed to be enjoyed on its own or alongside a bowl of KD.

Because apparently, eating your cheese just isn't enough anymore. Now you can drink it, too!

RELEASE: KD Just Turned Mac and Cheese Into Cheesecake… Only in Canada!

Where Can Canadians Buy It?

The limited-edition soda is expected to be available later in September through Amazon.ca , with participating retailers, including Walmart, carrying it in early October.

But if you're curious enough to try it, don't wait too long. The unusual beverage will only be available while supplies last.

Kraft Dinner says the collaboration is part of a growing trend of Canadians experimenting with unexpected flavour combinations.

The real question is: Would you actually drink cheese-flavoured cream soda?

And more importantly, if it tastes terrible, can we still blame the kids for leaving an empty can in the fridge? 🧀