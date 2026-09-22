Taylor Swift Announces New Single ‘Patient Zero’

Swifties, Friday just got VERY interesting.

Taylor Swift has officially announced a brand-new single called “Patient Zero,” arriving September 25.

The announcement came Tuesday after a countdown on Taylor’s website hit zero, putting an end to weeks of fan theories about what all her recent Easter eggs could mean.

Taylor shared the news on Instagram, writing that she’d been “impatiently waiting” to tell fans. The song is available for a limited-time pre-order through her website, with collector’s-edition CDs also available featuring different versions, including acoustic and piano takes.

And, because this is Taylor Swift we're talking about, there are plenty of clues to obsess over.

Fans have been decoding her cryptic Emmys message, spotting the word “encore” hidden within it and connecting that to a sign in her “Opalite” video that reads “Patient for the encore.”

Then there are all those zeroes. Taylor recently changed some of the “o’s” in her Instagram bio to zeroes, and her announcement included four zero emojis.

Coincidence? Maybe.

But Swifties aren't taking any chances.

Taylor has not confirmed whether “Patient Zero” is connected to The Life of a Showgirl, her re-recordings, or a brand-new era, so there's still plenty left to speculate about.

And the timing is pretty perfect: the song drops just two days before the 2026 MTV VMAs on September 27.

Could we get a live performance?

Taylor hasn't confirmed it, but honestly... at this point, we're watching EVERYTHING.

“Patient Zero” lands Friday. Let the countdown begin.