Shania Twain Is Taking Us Back to the Beginning

If you’re a Shania Twain fan, there’s a lot to look forward to this fall!

Shania is revisiting her story with a new audiobook edition of her bestselling 2011 memoir, From This Moment On. And the best part? She’s narrating it herself.

The new audiobook, arriving October 6, will feature Shania reading the memoir in her own voice, along with a brand-new foreword reflecting on her life and career all these years later.

Originally published in 2011, From This Moment On tells the story of Shania’s journey from her childhood in rural Canada to becoming one of the biggest stars in country and pop music. It covers the challenges she faced growing up, losing her parents at a young age, finding her way in music and ultimately becoming the Shania Twain we know today.

Shania says revisiting the memoir gave her a chance to reflect on her journey from where she is now, and she hopes listening to the audiobook will feel personal, almost like sitting down together while she tells you the story herself.

And because apparently one big Shania announcement wasn't enough...

Just three days after the audiobook comes out, Shania is releasing an extended edition of her latest album, Little Miss Twain.

Called Little Miss Twain — The Places I’ll Go, the expanded album will feature five additional songs.

There's also a pretty special connection between the two projects. Shania has talked about being introduced onstage as an eight-year-old performer as “Little Miss Twain.” The new album and audiobook both explore that journey from those early days to becoming the global superstar we know as Shania Twain.

So this fall, Shania is essentially taking us on a trip through her life, her music and the story behind the woman who gave us Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, That Don't Impress Me Much and approximately 900 reasons to sing into a hairbrush.

The From This Moment On audiobook arrives October 6, and Little Miss Twain — The Places I’ll Go follows three days later.