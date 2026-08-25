Taylor Swift Brings the Eras Tour Magic Back for Her First Performance Since Getting Married

Taylor Swift has given fans a little taste of the Eras Tour again, and this time, it came with a very special milestone.

At a Grammy Museum Icon Sessions event in Los Angeles, Swift returned to the stage for her first public performance since marrying Travis Kelce in July. The singer sat down at the same flower-covered piano she famously used during the surprise-song portions of her Eras Tour.

And naturally, she turned it into a mashup.

Three Taylor eras, one emotional performance

Swift blended three songs from very different points in her career: “I Knew It, I Knew You,” “August” and “All Too Well.”

The performance opened with “I Knew It, I Knew You,” her newer song from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. From there, she moved into “August,” one of the fan favourites from folklore, before bringing things home with “All Too Well.”

The combination gave fans a little bit of everything; nostalgia, heartbreak, memories and a hint of something more hopeful.

Swift explained that the three songs are connected by their focus on memory and the way certain moments from our lives stay with us.

Her first performance as a newlywed

The timing made the performance even more interesting. Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce were married on July 3, making this her first public performance since the wedding.

Fans were quick to notice that the performance seemed to have a very Taylor attention to detail. She wore a flowing sage-green dress with red floral details, styled her hair in an updo and wore her signature red lipstick, a look that felt like a nod to her folklore era.

And then there was the piano.

The floral-covered instrument became one of the most recognizable pieces of the Eras Tour, so seeing Swift sitting behind it again was a pretty big moment for fans.

Taylor talks songwriting and her fans

The performance was part of a larger conversation with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., where Swift opened up about her songwriting process and the inspiration behind her newer work.

She also reflected on folklore and how writing from the perspective of fictional characters allowed her to step outside her own experiences. That approach helped prepare her for writing “I Knew, I Knew You” for Toy Story 5, where she was able to write from the perspective of a character.

Swift also talked about “All Too Well” and how passionate fan support ultimately helped lead to the release of the extended 10-minute version years after the original song debuted.

A full-circle Taylor moment

While there was no Eras Tour comeback announcement attached to the performance, the whole thing felt like a nostalgic trip back to one of Swift's biggest chapters.

Three songs. One iconic piano. A brand-new chapter in her personal life.

And, of course, Taylor Swift doing what Taylor Swift does best — turning a few songs into a moment for fans to analyze, remember and probably replay approximately 500 times.