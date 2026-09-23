Taylor Swift Is Giving ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ an Encore

Swifties, grab your friendship bracelets because Taylor Swift has just added four brand-new songs to The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor has announced The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, an expanded version of her 2025 album, and it’s arriving this Friday, September 25.

The four new tracks are “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.” They’ll be added to the original 12-song album, bringing the total to 16 tracks.

So, where did these songs come from?

According to Taylor, she travelled to Sweden to celebrate the huge success of The Life of a Showgirl with collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.

There happened to be a recording studio there… and apparently Taylor Swift in a studio is basically the musical equivalent of leaving cookies unattended.

The three started writing again, and four new songs came out of those sessions. Taylor says the songs were created out of gratitude for the massive response fans gave the original album.

But wait… didn’t Taylor say there were NO more songs?

YES.

When The Life of a Showgirl was first announced, Taylor had made it very clear that the album was intentionally a 12-song project and that there weren't additional songs waiting in the vault.

Technically, she kept her word. These aren't leftover tracks from the original sessions. They were written after the album came out, during that celebratory Sweden trip.

Very Taylor Swift of her.

And of course, there were Easter eggs

Swifties have apparently been living in the future because Taylor had already dropped a hint about an “encore.”

In the music video for “Opalite,” fans spotted the phrase “Patient for the encore” hidden in the background.

And more recently, an Emmy-themed clue had fans decoding seemingly random words that eventually spelled out ENCORE.

So naturally, the Swifties were right. Again.

The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore arrives Friday, September 25, with the original 12 songs plus the four new tracks.

And yes, we will all now be listening to “Patient Zero” approximately 400 times to determine what every single lyric means.