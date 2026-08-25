Dolly Parton: Queen of Country Music, Passes away at 80

Country music is mourning one of its most recognizable and beloved stars.

Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80. Her family announced that the singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist died peacefully Tuesday in Nashville. No cause of death was immediately given.

For more than seven decades, Parton built a career that went far beyond country music. With her unmistakable voice, larger-than-life style and ability to turn personal experiences into songs, she became a global superstar.

From a Tennessee cabin to the world stage

Parton was born January 19, 1946, in Tennessee and grew up as one of 12 children in a poor farming family. Music was part of her childhood, with her mother frequently singing traditional songs at home.

She started performing while she was still a child. By her early teens, she had appeared on the Grand Ole Opry, and after high school she moved to Nashville to pursue music professionally.

Her breakthrough came through her partnership with country singer Porter Wagoner. The pair recorded numerous successful duets, but Parton eventually decided it was time to build her own career.

That decision produced some of the biggest songs of her life.

A songwriter behind some of music's biggest hits

Parton wrote thousands of songs during her career, many inspired by her upbringing, relationships and observations about everyday life.

Her catalogue includes country classics such as "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors" and "I Will Always Love You."

That last song became an even bigger international hit when Whitney Houston recorded her own version for The Bodyguard soundtrack in the early 1990s.

Parton's songwriting earned her numerous honours, including multiple Grammy Awards, inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

More than a musician

Parton also became a successful actress, appearing in movies including 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She also worked in television and eventually became the driving force behind Dollywood, the popular Tennessee theme park.

But perhaps one of the most important parts of her legacy is the work she did away from entertainment.

Through the Dollywood Foundation, Parton supported literacy programs, scholarships and children's education. Her Imagination Library program has provided books to young children in communities around the world.

She was also known for supporting causes close to her heart. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated $1 million toward vaccine research at Vanderbilt University.

A star who never forgot where she came from

Parton's extraordinary success never completely separated her from her Tennessee roots.

She often spoke openly about growing up with very little, and those experiences became part of her music and public persona. Her ability to laugh at herself, combined with her generosity and warmth, helped make her popular with audiences across generations.

She also embraced the glamorous image that became synonymous with her name; towering blonde hair, rhinestones, colourful outfits and plenty of sparkle.

But behind the famous "Dolly" image was a remarkably accomplished businesswoman and songwriter who maintained control over much of her creative work.

A legacy that will keep singing

Parton's final years included new music, television projects and work connected to productions inspired by her life and songs.

Her final studio album, Rockstar, arrived in 2023 and featured collaborations with a wide range of major artists.

Her family said her legacy would live on through her music, generosity and the countless people she inspired.

And that may be the most fitting way to remember Dolly Parton: not simply as a country music superstar, but as a songwriter who turned her own life into stories that millions of people could see themselves in.

From a little girl writing songs for a corncob doll to one of the world's most recognizable entertainers, Dolly Parton spent her life proving that big dreams can come from very humble beginnings.

Her songs will undoubtedly keep her voice alive for generations to come.