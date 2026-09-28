Plain White T’s Give ‘Hey There Delilah’ a New Perspective With Toronto's LØLØ

If you were anywhere near a radio in the mid-2000s, chances are you know every word to “Hey There Delilah.” Now, more than 20 years after the Plain White T’s introduced us to their famous long-distance love story, the song is getting a fresh perspective.

The band has released a new version of the classic featuring Toronto pop-rock singer LØLØ, and this time, Delilah gets a voice of her own.

The original song became a massive hit for the Plain White T’s after its release in 2006, eventually reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning two Grammy nominations. It has also remained a streaming powerhouse, continuing to rack up billions of plays more than two decades later.

So what makes this version different?

Instead of simply re-recording the song, LØLØ steps into the role of Delilah, adding her perspective to the story and turning what was originally a one-sided message into more of a musical conversation.

And this collaboration has a pretty perfect full-circle story behind it.

Back in 2020, LØLØ released her own response to “Hey There Delilah,” imagining what the woman at the centre of the song might have said back. The idea took off on TikTok, and now she's officially getting the opportunity to be Delilah alongside the band that made the song famous.

LØLØ has said that “Hey There Delilah” has been part of her life since childhood, including a performance of the song at a camp talent show. She described being invited by the Plain White T’s to reimagine it as a surreal full-circle moment.

The result keeps the familiar heart of the original while adding something fans have never really heard before: Delilah’s side of the story.

The Plain White T’s most recently released their self-titled album in 2023, while LØLØ released her latest album, god forbid a girl spits out her feelings!, earlier this year.

More than 20 years later, “Hey There Delilah” is still finding new listeners, and now Delilah finally gets to join the conversation.