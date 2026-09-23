Ella Langley Makes Music History as “Choosin’ Texas” Becomes the Longest-Running No. 1 Hit Ever!

Move over, Mariah Carey! There's a new queen of the Billboard charts, and she's wearing cowboy boots!

Country singer Ella Langley has officially made music history with her massive hit “Choosin’ Texas.”

The song, released in October 2025, has now spent an incredible 23 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-running chart-topper in the chart's history.

And she's managed to do something even Mariah Carey couldn't pull off with the help of every shopping mall in North America.

RELATED: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Hits No. 1 Again—For the 15th Time!

How Did “Choosin’ Texas” Become So Huge?

The heartbreak anthem has connected with country fans and pop listeners alike, thanks to its catchy melody, relatable lyrics and Langley's distinctive vocals.

Co-written with Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor, the song has become an absolute streaming monster.

By mid-August, it had already racked up:

911 million streams in the United States

1.26 billion streams worldwide

Langley has also gone from fewer than one million monthly Spotify listeners in early 2023 to more than 32 million.

The Records She Just Broke

With 23 weeks at No. 1, “Choosin’ Texas” has surpassed some of the biggest songs in music history:

Song Weeks at No. 1 Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas” 23 Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” 22 Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” 19 Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” 19 Whitney Houston, “I Will Always Love You” 14

The best part? Mariah Carey had to wait until Christmas every year to climb back up the charts.

Ella just needed one broken heart and a whole lot of Texas.