Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Hits No. 1 Again—For the 15th Time!

Dirt, Dish & Divas
Published December 10, 2024
By Charlie

It’s that time of year again—Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You, has soared back to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, reclaiming its rightful place at No. 1 for the 15th time! This marks yet another magical moment for the Christmas classic, which continues to be a holiday favourite across the globe.

A Record-Setting Comeback

The 1994 holiday jam, originally released on her Merry Christmas album, has made its annual return to the charts, surpassing its competition with a surge of 38 million streams and 24 million radio airplay impressions, according to Luminate. This impressive showing helped it knock Kendrick Lamar’s Squabble Up off the top spot after it ruled the December 7th chart. And just like that, Mariah’s festive anthem has officially wrapped up a record-extending sixth holiday season at the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100.

The Timeless Magic of Mariah

Every December, All I Want for Christmas Is You becomes more than just a song—it’s a seasonal ritual. Fans can’t get enough of Mariah’s signature vocals, catchy melody, and heartwarming lyrics, making it clear that this holiday classic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Whether it’s playing in shopping malls or filling the airwaves, it’s proof that Mariah Carey truly owns Christmas music.

So as we dive into the festive season, we can all count on one thing: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You is here to stay—year after year, topping the charts and spreading holiday cheer.

