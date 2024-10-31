30 Years of Mariah Carey’s 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' – The Stats Behind the Ultimate Holiday Classic

When Mariah Carey dropped “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on October 29, 1994, little did she know that her festive hit would become the holiday anthem for generations to come, earning her the unofficial title of Queen of Christmas. As we mark 30 years since its release, let’s look at the numbers that have kept this holiday classic at the top of the charts and in our hearts.

1 Cent per Play: The Song’s Evergreen Earning Power

Mariah’s holiday anthem has become a financial powerhouse, earning her at least one cent every time it’s streamed or played. Multiply that by the millions who keep it on repeat every December, and those cents add up to a staggering amount.

5-Year Streak at No. 1

Since finally clinching the No. 1 spot in 2019, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has topped the Billboard charts for five consecutive holiday seasons. And with its popularity unwavering, it’s likely to secure that spot again in 2024.

14 Weeks Dominating the Hot 100

Carey’s festive favourite has held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 for a combined 14 weeks. This ties it with her 2005 hit “We Belong Together,” while only “One Sweet Day” holds more weeks at the top, with 16.

19 Record-Breaking No. 1 Hits

When “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit No. 1 in 2019, it became Carey’s 19th chart-topping song, putting her within striking distance of The Beatles' record of 20 No. 1 hits.

25-Year Journey to No. 1

Incredibly, it took 25 years for the song to reach No. 1 due to earlier chart rules, which required a single to be commercially available in stores. Once the streaming era kicked in, the holiday classic finally took its rightful place on top of the charts.

Spreading Holiday Cheer Across 26 Countries

This isn’t just a North American phenomenon; “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has hit No. 1 in 26 countries, proving its universal appeal as a holiday staple.

A Record-Breaking Return After 61 Years

When Carey’s hit reached No. 1 in 2019, it became the first-holiday song to do so in 61 years, the last being 1958’s The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late).

93 Weeks of Mariah Reigning Supreme

Fourteen weeks at No. 1 with this song alone helped Mariah Carey push her cumulative Hot 100 record to 93 weeks, giving her the most time at the top of the Billboard charts.

Streaming Stats: Millions Rolling In

23,700,000 : Streams of the song on Spotify on Christmas Day in 2023 alone.

: Streams of the song on Spotify on Christmas Day in 2023 alone. $60,000,000: Estimated revenue from streaming the song, excluding physical sales, downloads, and licensing fees.

Approaching 2 Billion Spotify Streams

With an astonishing 1.8 billion streams on Spotify, Mariah’s Christmas tune is on track to hit the 2-billion mark soon, cementing its legacy as a holiday classic that just won’t quit.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has truly become an irreplaceable part of the holiday season. It’s more than just a song – it’s a phenomenon that fills airwaves, brings joy, and keeps the spirit of Christmas alive year after year.

