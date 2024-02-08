Mariah Carey will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “The Emancipation of Mimi” with a new concert residency in Las Vegas

“Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!!,” Carey announced on social media. “The Celebration of Mimi’ Live in Las Vegas, this April 12-27 at Dolby Live at Park MGM!.”

The album was a comeback of sorts for Carey. “The Emancipation of Mimi” was her 10th studio album and came three years after “Charmbracelet.”

Mimi is a nickname that friend’s and family once called her!

“It’s Like That” became one of her highest-charting songs in years, reaching the top twenty in several countries. “We Belong Together” accumulated 14 weeks at number one in the US, and was later hailed “song of the decade” by Billboard…

This residency is Carey’s third in Las Vegas. She brought “#1 to Infinity” to The Colosseum at Ceasars Palace in 2015, which was a celebration of her numerous No. 1 singles. That show was followed by “The Butterfly Returns” residency in 2018.

The superstar singer and Live Nation Las Vegas will be donating $1 of every ticket purchased to The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, according to a press release for the show.

Tickets for the latest residency go on sale Saturday.