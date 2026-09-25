U2 Announces First New Album in Nine Years, Featuring Dolly Parton's Final Vocal Performance

U2 is celebrating 50 years together with a brand-new album, and it includes a very special collaboration with Dolly Parton.

The Irish rock band has announced its 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz, arriving November 13.

It's the group's first full-length album of new material in nine years and will feature 12 tracks, including a duet with the late country music legend Dolly Parton.

The album's final song, Torn, is being described as Dolly's last recorded vocal performance.

A representative for Parton has confirmed the recording is her final vocal appearance. The emotional country-inspired song explores broken family relationships and was co-written by U2, Dolly Parton and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid.

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What Else Can Fans Expect?

The album's title, Carnaval De Luz, translates to “Carnival of Light.”

It's produced by longtime U2 collaborator Jacknife Lee, who has worked with the band since their 2004 album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Fans have already had a taste of the new music, with Street of Dreams released in July and another track, Silencio, arriving alongside the album announcement.

The album cover also pays tribute to rock history, featuring Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton walking along a beach in a scene reminiscent of The Beatles' famous Abbey Road album cover.

With U2 marking its 50th anniversary, the upcoming release celebrates the band's incredible career while giving fans one final opportunity to hear new music featuring Dolly Parton's unmistakable voice.

U2's Carnaval De Luz arrives November 13.