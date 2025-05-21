U2 Is Back in the Studio — And Yes, Larry Mullen Jr. Is Drumming Again

U2 fans, it’s happening: new music is officially in the works for the first time in eight years — and yes, Larry Mullen Jr. is back behind the kit after recovering from neck surgery.

While the rest of the band was busy lighting up the Las Vegas Sphere with their epic 40-show residency, Larry was on the sidelines healing. But now he’s returned, drumsticks in hand and stronger than ever.

In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, Bono confirmed the band is working on a new collection of songs — their first since 2017’s Songs of Experience. “We’ve been recording. And it sounds like the future to me,” he said. “We had to go through some stuff, and we’re at the other end of it.”

No Release Date Yet, But U2 Fans Are Already Buzzing

There’s no official release date for the new material just yet, but the excitement around this next chapter is real. Not only is it the longest gap between U2 albums, but with Larry’s return and Bono’s talk of sonic evolution, it sounds like we’re in for something different.

And hey, 2025 also marks 30 years since U2’s Pop album (anyone else feeling old?). Bono teased a special edition box set and called out the PopMart tour film from Mexico as one of the most extraordinary U2 shows ever.

Bonus Bono Content on the Way

If you can’t wait for the album drop, good news: Bono’s new documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, premieres May 30. It’ll offer a deeper look at the iconic frontman’s personal and creative journey.

So, whether you're a lifelong U2 fan or just here for the nostalgia vibes, 2025 is shaping up to be a major year for the band — and for everyone who’s ever belted out “With or Without You” on a long drive.