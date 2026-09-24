Javier Bardem Supports Petition to Remove P!nk as UNICEF Ambassador Over Palestine Comments

Javier Bardem is backing a petition calling for singer P!nk to be removed from her role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador following a social media controversy involving rapper Macklemore.

The petition has reportedly attracted nearly 150,000 signatures, with Bardem encouraging his followers to support the campaign.

The controversy began after Macklemore shouted “Free Palestine” during a performance on Ed Sheeran’s tour, drawing attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

P!nk criticized the rapper’s actions, suggesting he was using the concert to make a political statement.

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She also shared a post from the organization StopAntisemitism, which accused Macklemore of spreading propaganda and suggested concertgoers should receive refunds from Ed Sheeran.

Her response sparked backlash online, with critics questioning whether her comments were appropriate for someone representing UNICEF, an organization dedicated to protecting children around the world.

Supporters of the petition argue that P!nk’s comments conflict with the humanitarian values expected of a UNICEF ambassador.

Bardem’s public support has brought additional attention to the campaign and renewed discussion about the responsibilities of celebrities who represent international humanitarian organizations.

According to a September 23 report from NME, the petition had surpassed 179,000 signatures.

UNICEF has not publicly announced a decision regarding P!nk’s position.

Pink currently serves as a UNICEF USA National Ambassador rather than a global or international Goodwill Ambassador since 2015.