‘Sabrina, the Teenage Witch’ Cast Reuniting for 30th Anniversary Tour

Grab your choker necklace, butterfly clips and talking cat because Sabrina is turning 30!

Melissa Joan Hart has announced that the cast of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch is hitting the road for a 30th anniversary reunion tour, and she says she’s “so excited” to get the gang back together.

Yes, somehow the show we watched as teenagers is now 30 years old. Please give millennials a moment to process this attack.

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Sabrina Is Hitting the Road

Hart shared the news on Instagram, explaining that several cast members reunited for a one-night live event in Chicago earlier this year.

Apparently, they had such a good time they decided to turn it into a full tour.

The anniversary tour will feature cast reunions, behind-the-scenes stories and plenty of nostalgia from the beloved sitcom.

And they couldn’t have picked a better place to kick things off.

The first show happens Halloween night, October 31, in Beverly, Massachusetts, just outside Salem, famous for the 1692 witch trials.

Very Sabrina.

Very spooky.

Very much making us realize 1996 was THREE DECADES AGO.

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch premiered in 1996 with Hart playing Sabrina Spellman, a teenager who discovers she comes from a family of witches.

The series became a huge part of ’90s pop culture and ran for seven seasons.

Now fans will have another chance to revisit Sabrina and the gang, minus one very important question:

Will Salem the cat be there?

Because frankly, if we're celebrating Sabrina, that sarcastic little furball deserves top billing.

No Canadian tour dates have been announced yet.

But if they do come north, millennials will be there.