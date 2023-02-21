‘THE PEOPLE’S COURT’ AND ‘JUDGE MATHIS’ WERE CANCELED AFTER MORE THAN TWO DECADES

Judge Mathis, which has been on the air for 24 seasons, follows Judge Greg Mathis as he lays down the law and gives sentences to those in his courtroom. The show won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding legal/courtroom program in 2018. The program, which began in 1998, is the second longest-running court show with a single production life, behind Judge Judy. Judge Mathis is also the longest-running Black male host on television.

The People’s Court, which premiered in 1997, will wrap after season 26. It has won four Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding legal/courtroom program – the most wins for a court show in the category. The show follows former Florida prosecutor and judge Marilyn Milian as she decides on actual small-claims court cases. Milian was the first Latina judge to host a nationally syndicated television court show. The People’s Court has run for a total of 39 seasons, including the original series which ran from 1981 to 1993 with Judge Joseph Wapner.