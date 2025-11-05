9 Songs That Belong on Every Birthday Bash Playlist

Whether you’re blowing out candles, hitting the dance floor, or just celebrating making it through another trip around the sun, the right playlist sets the tone for a perfect birthday. It’s not just about age; it’s about good vibes, great friends, and music that makes you want to sing at the top of your lungs.

From feel-good party anthems to nostalgic singalongs, we pulled together a list of favourites that celebrate every kind of birthday mood, whether you’re turning 22 or 72. These are the songs that get the balloons bouncing, the drinks pouring, and everyone shouting, “This is my song!”

So cue up your streamers and your speakers, because here are the top tracks guaranteed to make any birthday bash unforgettable.

“Birthday” – Katy Perry (2013)

Katy Perry’s “Birthday” is basically a pop sugar rush. With its disco-inspired beat and cheeky lyrics, it’s the ultimate modern birthday anthem. Whether you’re cutting the cake or popping champagne, this one sets the perfect mood for celebration.

“Get the Party Started” – P!nk (2001)

If this isn’t the first song you play when guests start arriving, you’re doing it wrong. P!nk’s powerhouse vocals and infectious beat make this a must for any playlist. It practically commands you to dance.

“Party Rock Anthem” – LMFAO (2010)

No party playlist is complete without a little LMFAO. “Party Rock Anthem” defined the early 2010s with its electro-pop energy and signature shuffle dance moves. It’s pure chaos in the best possible way.

“I Gotta Feeling” – Black Eyed Peas (2009)

It’s impossible not to smile when this one kicks in. “Tonight’s gonna be a good night” is one of those universal lines that gets every generation singing along.

“Celebration” – Madonna (2009)

Madonna’s take on celebration is sleek, dancey, and totally unapologetic. It’s the perfect reminder to live it up, be yourself, and dance like nobody’s watching, especially when it’s your day.

“Celebration” – Kool & The Gang (1980)

This one is the blueprint. No matter how many years go by, “Celebrate good times, come on!” is still the most iconic invitation to the dance floor. Pure, timeless joy.

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake (2016)

JT brings the feel-good vibes in full force. “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is bright, bouncy, and guaranteed to get everyone up and moving, from kids to grandparents.

“Happy” – Pharrell Williams (2013)

You can’t have a celebration without Pharrell’s global smash. “Happy” does exactly what it promises, spreading smiles, good vibes, and an instant boost of energy.

“22” – Taylor Swift (2012)

You don’t have to be turning 22 to love this one. Taylor’s carefree anthem is about friendship, youth, and dancing through the mess of life. Throw it on when the cake’s been cut and the dance floor’s heating up.

Keep the Celebration Going

From singalong classics to modern bops, these songs are the ultimate soundtrack for making your birthday (or anyone’s) one to remember.

And if you love themed playlists like this, tune in to 107.5 Kool FM’s All Request Listener Lunch, every Wednesday for a new theme from noon to 1 p.m.