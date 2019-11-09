Listen Live

A VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS GIFT & CRAFT SHOW

  • November 9, 2019
  • North Simcoe Sports & Recreation Centre, Midland

The Ontario SPCA, Midland & District Animal Centre is pleased to announce its 17th annual A VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS Gift & Craft Show. Get a jump on your Christmas shopping with our juried artisans who come from near and far with their exceptional creations of pottery, fine art, jewelry, exclusive ladies’ wear, childrens’/babies’ clothing, florals and so much more.

Join us at the North Simcoe Sports & Recreation Centre, 527 Len Self Blvd. in Midland on Saturday, November 9th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Tickets are $5.00 in advance and $6.00 at the door. Available at Pebble Tree (downtown Midland) and the OSPCA shelter on Hwy 12 (705-534-4459), information at midland.ontariospca.ca All proceeds go directly to the Midland and District Animal Centre to help abused and abandoned animals in their care. Come Christmas shopping at a unique gift show and enjoy the ambiance, hors d’oeuvres and great selection of handmade gifts. This show is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

Related posts

No related posts.