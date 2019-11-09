The Ontario SPCA, Midland & District Animal Centre is pleased to announce its 17th annual A VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS Gift & Craft Show. Get a jump on your Christmas shopping with our juried artisans who come from near and far with their exceptional creations of pottery, fine art, jewelry, exclusive ladies’ wear, childrens’/babies’ clothing, florals and so much more.

Join us at the North Simcoe Sports & Recreation Centre, 527 Len Self Blvd. in Midland on Saturday, November 9th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Tickets are $5.00 in advance and $6.00 at the door. Available at Pebble Tree (downtown Midland) and the OSPCA shelter on Hwy 12 (705-534-4459), information at midland.ontariospca.ca All proceeds go directly to the Midland and District Animal Centre to help abused and abandoned animals in their care. Come Christmas shopping at a unique gift show and enjoy the ambiance, hors d’oeuvres and great selection of handmade gifts. This show is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!