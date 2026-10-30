Adults Want Their Own Halloween Night!

62% of People Say Adults Deserve Their OWN Halloween Night

Apparently, adults are tired of letting children have all the fun on Halloween.

And frankly, we pay taxes. Give us the full-size chocolate bars.

A new annual poll found 70% of Americans now believe Halloween is just as much for adults as it is for kids, up from 62% last year.

Parents are even more enthusiastic. 81% say Halloween belongs to grown-ups too, compared to 71% last year. And some people want to make it official.

🎃 58% think Halloween should become a national holiday, meaning an actual day off work.

Gen Z is especially supportive, with 78% saying Halloween deserves holiday status.



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We get Halloween off, sleep in, spend the afternoon eating tiny Coffee Crisps and then get ready for the evening without trying to apply fake eyelashes in the office bathroom.

Even more surprising, 53% now call Halloween their favourite holiday, reportedly the first time that number has crossed 50%.

But here's where things get interesting...

62% believe adults should have their OWN separate "Adult Halloween Night."

No children. No trick-or-treating. Just grown-ups dressing up, eating candy and making questionable decisions while dressed as Shrek.

And Adult Halloween could be completely different:

Trick-or-treating, except every third house gives you wine.

Nobody starts the party until 8 p.m.

Every house hands out full-size chocolate bars because we have adult money.

Costumes include Sexy Divorcée, Exhausted Mom, Man Who Refuses to Wear a Costume and Woman Experiencing a Personal Summer.

and Instead of checking our candy, someone checks our Advil supply.

The scariest haunted house is just a grocery store where everything is labelled "regular price."

And the night ends promptly at 10:30 because we're adults and our backs hurt.

Actually... maybe adults don't need a separate Halloween.

We need Halloween followed by a mandatory recovery day.