🎃 11 Halloween Party Tracks That Turn the Volume Up on Spooky Fun

Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy; it’s also about the soundtrack you play when the lights go low and the eerie mood sets in. Whether you’re hosting a haunted house party or just driving through autumn leaves, the right song can turn a moment into a memory.

Here are eleven tracks that bring the fun and fright in equal measure. Get ready to press play and party with ghosts, men, and monsters.

“Thriller” – Michael Jackson

This one’s the undisputed anthem of Halloween. With that Vincent Price narration and iconic zombie-dance sequence, “Thriller” has become a staple when darkness falls and the party gets just a little bit creepy. The groove is irresistible, and the visuals bring the friendly frights.

“Monster Mash” – Bobby Pickett

A novelty classic that never gets old, “Monster Mash” is the tongue-in-cheek monster-ball bouncing onto the dance floor. Think of it as the perfect opener for a Halloween party: cheeky, fun, and guaranteed to get the crowd singing along.

“Ghostbusters” – Ray Parker Jr.

Whether you’re busting ghosts or just feeling the fun of the supernatural, this theme song taps into the cinematic vibe of Halloween right away. It blends nostalgia with energy and invites you to grab a proton pack (or at least pretend you have one).

“Time Warp” – Time Warp (from the Rocky Horror Picture Show)

Every great Halloween playlist needs a moment of theatrical flair, and “Time Warp” delivers it. With its call-and-response structure and catchy dance moves, it’s perfect for getting people out of the chairs and onto the dance floor. Step forward, stumble back, let’s do the Time Warp again.

“This Is Halloween” – This Is Halloween (by the Citizens of Halloween)

The opening track from the film The Nightmare Before Christmas sets the tone for the season: spooky, whimsical, and impossible to ignore. Composer Danny Elfman wrote this one to summon the spirit of Halloween Town, and it still gives chills.

“Somebody’s Watching Me” – Rockwell

Paranoia never sounded so funky. With those eerie backing vocals and the feeling that someone might be lurking behind you, this ’80s track is tailor-made for Halloween. It’s mysterious, fun, and perfect for the part of the night when things get a little weird.

“I Put a Spell on You” – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

Raw, theatrical, and full of vintage-horror vibe, this song drips with gothic attitude. Whenever you need to drop the pace and let the mood get a little smokier and more haunted, this track is your go-to.

“Hungry Like the Wolf” – Duran Duran

Less explicitly Halloween, but still packed with primal energy and slightly wild undertones, it’s perfect for when the party shifts into full beast mode. The groove makes you move, and the lyrics hint at something unleashed.

“Nightmare on My Street” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

A playful, storytelling rap turn on the horror-theme tracklist, this one gives you the lighter side of scary with some fun ’80s and ’90s flavour. It’s clever, upbeat, and just spooky enough for the Halloween vibe.

“Dead Dance” – Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga knows how to make dark glamour sound addictive, and “Dead Dance” is no exception. It’s haunting, fierce, and dripping with theatrical flair. Perfect for when you want to blend your scares with a little bit of sparkle.

“Spooky Scary Skeletons” – Andrew Gold

From a novelty album in 1996 to a full-blown internet sensation, this track has become one of the holiday season’s secret champions. With its rattling xylophone bones and whimsical lyrics, it nails that mix of cute-scary that Halloween parties crave.

BONUS TRACK: “Heads Will Roll” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

We’re closing with attitude. “Heads Will Roll” brings the indie-rock edge, the dance-floor beat, and a bit of anarchy. Just what you want when the late-night energy hits and the crowd is ready to go full throttle.

