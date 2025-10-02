Air Canada Brings Back Free Drinks — Cheers to That! ✈️🍷🍺
Travellers, raise your tiny plastic cups: Air Canada has officially brought back free beer and wine on all flights. Yes, ALL of them — including those sun-soaked getaways to Mexico and the Caribbean that were previously left high and dry.
What’s on the Menu?
As of September 1st, Air Canada expanded its complimentary drink program to cover every flight in its network.
That means whether you’re headed from Toronto to Vancouver, or escaping to Cancun for a break from Canadian winters, you’ll get a free pour with your pretzels.
Here’s what’s being served up:
- Beer: Hop Valley, Creemore Springs Premium Lager, Molson Canadian, and Coors Light
- Wine: Red and white options from Paul Mas
- Bonus: For the sober-curious or designated babysitters, Air Canada is also the only Canadian airline offering non-alcoholic beer onboard, with Heineken 0.0 now available.
A Little Taste of Canada in the Sky
The drinks come paired with Canadian-made snacks, because what’s more patriotic than washing down a Molson with a bag of maple-flavoured pretzels at 35,000 feet?
This perk first reappeared last year on domestic, U.S., and international flights — but the Mexico and Caribbean routes were left out. Now, they’re officially included. So basically, wherever you’re flying with Air Canada, the first round is on them.
Final Thought
After years of paying extra for an in-flight sip, Air Canada passengers can finally recline (well, slightly) and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or a cold beer. Just remember: it’s still an airplane, so maybe don’t get too enthusiastic.
