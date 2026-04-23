Influencers vs. Cows: Farmer Says “Time to Make Them Less Instagrammable” 🐄📸

Some people get influencers showing up at their business and think, “Free promotion!”

One UK farmer looked at the same situation and said, “Absolutely not… we’re making the cows uglier.”

Yes, this is real life.

When Your Cows Become Internet Celebrities (Against Their Will)

A farmer in Derbyshire has had it with the constant stream of people showing up to photograph his adorably fluffy Highland cattle. You know the ones with big horns, shaggy bangs, basically the supermodels of the cow world.

Except instead of strutting a runway, they’re:

Being surrounded by tourists

Fed random vegetables like it’s a petting zoo buffet

Used as a backdrop for… yoga videos (because of course they are)

At one point, a group of 30 people cornered the herd with cameras. Thirty. That’s not a photoshoot, that’s paparazzi.

The Plan: A Cow Glow-Down 🐮⬇️

The farmer’s solution? Breed cows that are… less cute.

He’s planning to mix his Highland cattle with a less photogenic breed to tone down the floof factor. Think of it as:

Less Disney character

More “just a regular Tuesday cow”

No fluffy bangs. No influencer magnet energy. Just vibes.

Why This Isn’t Just Annoying… It’s Risky

Here’s the part where it stops being funny and gets a bit “yikes.” People treating livestock like props can actually be dangerous:

Cows with calves can get protective and aggressive

There have already been close calls involving dogs

The farmer could even face legal trouble if someone gets hurt

And yes, authorities have had to remind people not to hug cows. Which feels like a sentence humanity should not need in 2026.

Social Media: Not Helping 😬

The farmer says videos of his cattle keep going viral, which basically acts like a GPS pin for more influencers to show up.

RELATED: Cattle call: phone in one hand, beer in the other… herding cows by app

If farmers start intentionally making animals less cute to avoid humans, that might be the most 2026 headline imaginable.

Let the cows live their best, unbothered lives. And maybe keep your yoga content… cow-free. 🧘‍♀️🐄