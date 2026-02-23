Cattle call: phone in one hand, beer in the other… herding cows by app

Move over, sheepdogs. Ontario farmers have officially entered their “there’s an app for that” era, and yes, the cows are now wearing tech.

Anyone dropping by Don Badour’s cow-calf farm in Lanark County lately might notice the herd looking unusually accessorized.

Each animal is sporting a bright orange collar that looks less “barnyard basic” and more “smartwatch for livestock.” And no, it’s not a fashion statement.

It’s a virtual fencing system designed to track movement, monitor health and make life a whole lot easier for the humans doing the herding.

Badour says the investment has been worth it and, judging by the calmer cattle and reduced workload, the herd isn’t complaining either.

The system, called eShepherd and made by New Zealand-based Gallagher, uses GPS-powered collars weighing about eight pounds each.

They run on solar-charged batteries and connect to a smartphone or computer, meaning farmers can manage grazing while standing in a field… or realistically, from the truck with a coffee.

Onscreen, the farm appears as a digital map with each cow represented by a little coloured dot.

Farmers draw virtual paddocks, adjust grazing areas, and keep tabs on individual animals in real time. If one cow hangs around in the same spot too long, that’s a red flag that something could be off.

The collars also act like invisible fences. When cattle wander close to the boundary, they hear a series of warning beeps. The closer they get, the louder it gets. Ignore the warnings, and the collar delivers a quick shock. Message received.

There’s even a built-in speed sensor. If the cows suddenly bolt, like when something spooks them, the system lets them move freely without triggering the shock. Because even high-tech farming knows panic happens.

Getting started isn’t exactly pocket change. Farmers need to order at least 20 collars, each costing about $415, plus charging fees.

Still, for producers juggling long days, labour shortages and rising costs, the ability to manage a herd from a phone is less a luxury and more a survival.

So yes, the image of a farmer leaning on a fence with a beer in one hand and a smartphone in the other while digitally moving cows is now very real.

The future of farming has arrived, and it’s wearing orange. 🐄📱