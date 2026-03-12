Weird and Wacky Superstitions From Around the World

Happy Friday the 13th! Or as some might call it, the perfect excuse to embrace your inner superstition. Everyone knows the classics: don’t walk under a ladder, never break a mirror, watch out for black cats, and throw some salt over your shoulder just in case. But the world is full of even stranger beliefs that might make you scratch your head or laugh out loud. Here’s a roundup of some of the craziest superstitions from around the globe:

1. Russia – Don’t Sit at the Corner of a Table

Apparently, if you plop down in the corner seat, you will never get married. All those solo diners might just be cursed by their table placement.

2. Turkey – Chew Gum at Night and You are Chewing the Flesh of the Dead

Chewing gum after dark? According to Turkish superstition, you are basically gnawing on a corpse. Sweet dreams or nightmares, your choice.

3. Japan – Don’t Stick Chopsticks Upright in Rice

Looks innocent, right? Wrong. It is a symbol of death at funerals. Keep those chopsticks lying down like normal humans if you want to avoid bad juju.

4. Thailand – Don’t Step on Money

Money has the king’s face on it, so stepping on it brings bad luck. Keep your eyes on the coins or you might pay for it.

5. Italy – Don’t Put Your Hat on the Bed

Apparently this brings bad luck. Maybe it is just an old-fashioned way to prevent lice, but either way, hats belong off the mattress.

6. India – Sweeping After Sunset Sweeps Away Fortune

Late-night cleaning might get your floors sparkling but could also sweep away all the good luck in your house. Let that dust sit for a while and the fortune will stay with you.

7. Ghana – Don’t Blow Your Nose at Night

Blow your nose after dark and you might invite evil spirits into your home. Suddenly sneezing feels a lot more dangerous.

8. South Korea – Don’t Write Someone’s Name in Red Ink

Red ink is reserved for the dead. Write your friend’s name in red and you are basically foreshadowing doom. Stick to blue or black pens only.

9. Nigeria – Don’t Whistle at Night

Whistling after dark can attract evil spirits. Midnight karaoke session? Maybe stick to humming instead.

10. Iceland – Avoid Naming Your Child After a Living Relative

Naming a child after someone who is still alive could bring bad luck to both. Imagine the family drama at birthdays.

11. China – Don’t Sweep During Lunar New Year

Cleaning during Chinese New Year could sweep away your good luck for the entire year. Let the dust settle and the luck settle with it.

12. Greece – Don’t Open an Umbrella Indoors

Opening an umbrella inside invites bad luck and, in some regions, could bring lightning into your home. Rain or shine, keep those umbrellas folded indoors.

13. Poland – Don’t Wear Red at Weddings

Wearing red to a wedding brings bad luck or attracts jealous spirits. Maybe stick to blue or green instead.

14. Mexico – Don’t Put Your Purse on the Floor

Your purse holds your wealth and good fortune. Place it on the floor and risk losing both, literally and metaphorically.

15. Philippines – Don’t Cut Your Hair or Nails During a Storm

Doing so during a storm could invite misfortune, lightning, or illness. Better to wait until the skies are clear.

So yes, we all know the classics like walking under ladders, breaking mirrors, black cats crossing your path, and spilling salt. But the world is full of superstitions so weird they make those feel downright tame.

Friday the 13th might be a day to laugh, groan, or sneak a little extra salt over your shoulder. Either way, it is a reminder that humans have been coming up with ridiculous ways to avoid bad luck for centuries.