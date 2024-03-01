How To Make Your March Break Memorable With A Staycation

March Break is just around the corner, and if you’re like me you won’t be heading off to some tropical destination filled with fruity drinks, sunshine, and all-you-can-eat buffets … Sounds pretty boring anyways, right?

If you are planning on spending March Break at home this year, we have you covered. Here are a few things to keep you and your kids busy and most won’t cost you a dime.

Make A Time Capsule

Find a small box and then walk around your house picking out things that make a good snapshot of your current day-to-day life. Have fun with it.

Throw in things like newspaper or magazine clippings, grocery receipts, and pictures of your family. Have everyone write a letter to their future self and then seal the box securely with tape. Write the date you want to open it on the outside … say 10 or 20 years from now. Then set it aside.

It’s a fun thing to do now, but when you open it down the road it’s a real blast!

Do a Neighborhood Cleanup

This is not only great if you’re looking for something to do, but it’s also great for the environment! And all you need is some gloves and a garbage bag. You probably already have those things kicking around.

Visit Barrie’s Farmers Market

Get an early start on Saturday morning and head to the Barrie Farmer’s Market. It’s open every Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm year-round, rain or shine, at Barrie’s City Hall. If you haven’t been, it’s definitely worth checking out.

While you may spend money while you’re there, it isn’t necessary to make this an interesting outing. And if you do, you can feel great knowing that you’re supporting some pretty awesome local businesses and farms.

Explore a Museum

You don’t have to be a war buff to enjoy the history on display at the Base Borden Military Museum. It’s one of Canada’s largest military museums and it’s practically in our backyard.

Better yet … it’s free to visit! (Donations are welcome.)

Take a Nap

We aren’t joking. With how busy your life can get, it’s easy to lose sleep. So, why not get caught up while you have the week off?

Slice out a little time to just close your eyes, relax, and catch up on some of that lost sleep. It’s also a perfect opportunity to do some daydreaming about the vacation you wish you were on.

Head to Your Local Park

The weather this winter has been amazing. So, getting your kids out to the park isn’t as tough as usual (for real… why do they always wait until they’re fully bundled up to tell you they need to pee?).

Heading to the park is a great way to enjoy the calm and peaceful vibes of nature while spotting the first signs of spring. Whether you want to take a quiet walk, have a family picnic, or just chill out, the park is the perfect place for some fun and relaxation during your break.

Plus, the playgrounds provide endless fun for your kids and their imagination!

Head To The Barrie Public Library

The Library has lots of family-fun planned all week long! This year’s theme is Blast Of Into A World Of Imagination and includes tons of spaced-themed activities every day and at every location. Some of the highlights are:

Touring the Ontario Planetarium’s mobile dome

Space camp

Teen Movie Night (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World)

Galactic Golf

Space Crafts

For a full list of activities, dates and locations, head over to the Library’s website.

For more great ideas that will have your kids doing a happy dance instead of the “I’m bored” routine check out Tourism Barrie or Tourism Simcoe County.



