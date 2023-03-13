Top March Break Activities For Kids

This KOOL FM content is brought to you by Hwy 11 VR

Looking for fun activities to keep your kids busy this March Break? There are tons of exciting things happening in and around Barrie for children of all ages and their families.

To make the most out of your March Break, here’s a list of great activities to get you started …

Hwy 11 VR

Hwy 11 VR is a unique and unforgettable March Break experience for the entire family. They have a large selection of immersive virtual reality games, including escape rooms, haunted houses, and more.

Snow Valley

From March 13 to 16, get 2 hours of unlimited snow tubing on the 42” or higher run for just $37. For kids under 42”, you can head to the Kidz Zone for 2 hours of unlimited tubing for just $22. Snow Valley also offers March Break camps for different age groups ranging from 3 to 14 all week long.

Georgian Mall

Nothing will make your little ones squeal like getting to meet their favourite characters from TV! This year, Mabel Moon will be visiting the Mall at various times throughout the week. Families can also check out the sports camp challenges in the courtyard near Sephora and enjoy retailer promotions.

Find out more about March Break at the Mall >>

Creative Cafe

If your kids love arts and crafts, they’ll love Creative Cafe! They have tons of prefab items to choose from or you can sign up for one of their March Break pottery wheel sessions.

Simcoe County Museum

The Simcoe County Museum is open 7 days a week during March Break with their regular exhibits, as well as the temporary Poetry in Stitches gallery. In addition, there will be daily programs for kids 5 to 12 with themes like Game Of Champions, Sole Survivor & It’s Maple Time.

RELATED: Try something new with these 7 unique activities in and around Barrie …

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures

Scenic Caves Nordic Centre is open during March Break 2023. Visitors can enjoy cross-country ski and snowshoe trails, the 420 ft suspension bridge, lookout points, scavenger hunts, and more.

Horseshoe Resort

Horseshoe Resort has tons of fun activities for day trips or overnight getaways. This March Break, you can enjoy any of their regular seasonal activities like skiing, snowboarding, fat biking, or skating. There will also be special March Break activities like chainsaw carving, Circus Jonothan, Sonshine and Broccoli, and more.

Blue Mountain

Take a day trip to Blue Mountain and check out the Subaru Family Après and SnowPlay Zone. There will also be live music, movie nights, The Big Air Show, and more.

Hardwood Ski & Bike

March Break Madness is back for another year! Kids will get to explore the cross-country ski and snowshoeing trails with trained instructors, go tobogganing, and enjoy more fun in the snow!

Friday Harbour

All week long at Friday Harbour, you can enjoy the March Break Escape. Ice skate in the Piazza or on the Harbour Skating Trail or enjoy hot chocolate in the warming lounge. Weekends will also feature special events/activities such as fire performances, ice princesses, visits with Olaf, and treasure hunts!

Barrie Public Library

There will be loads of activities happening all week long at the Barrie Public Library including regular programs and special March Break events. While there are too many to list them all here, some highlights include magic shows, Family Flicks, escape rooms and Spy School.

Tanger Outlets

Stay busy this March Break with fun and free activities every day at Tanger Outlets. Events include a Reptile Zoo, a magic show, and a comedy science show.

Sainte-Marie Among The Hurons

This March Break, you can travel back in time at Sainte-Marie with crafts, demonstrations, storytelling, and more. Adventures In Time Travel takes place every day from March 13 to 17.

Wye Marsh

Finish off your March Break with Sweetwater Harvest Weekends on March 18 and 19 at Wye Marsh. This maple syrup festival will take you back to a time when maple syrup was made over an open fire, while you enjoy Wye Marsh’s history and nature at its best.

There’s no shortage of ways to keep your kids entertained and engaged this March Break. From virtual reality to live performances to outdoor activities, you’re sure to fill your week with memories that will last a lifetime.

So, get out there and make the most of this special time with your family!