Free March Break Activities in Barrie and Simcoe County

March Break is almost here, and with it comes the challenge of keeping the little ones entertained without breaking the bank. Luckily, Barrie and the surrounding area have a ton of awesome free activities planned to keep your kids engaged and having a blast!

Spacetacular Adventures Await at the Library

The Barrie Public Library is launching into March Break with a stellar lineup of space-themed events! From March 11th to 15th, all three library locations (Downtown, Holly, and Painswick) will be hosting exciting activities for all ages. Prepare to be amazed by the Ontario Planetarium’s mobile dome, participate in astronaut training at space camp, putt your way through a mini-golf course, and unleash your creativity with space-themed crafts. There’s truly something for every space explorer! Visit the Barrie Public Library website for a complete list of events.

Escape the Winter Blues at Friday Harbour

Dreaming of a winter wonderland escape? Look no further than Friday Harbour! This picturesque destination is the perfect place to soak up some sunshine (or at least fresh air!) and enjoy some family fun. During March Break, Friday Harbour will be bustling with activity, offering free ice skating on their scenic rink, live entertainment and exciting activities along the promenade, and a variety of delicious treats to keep everyone fueled for adventure.

Meet Your Favorite Characters at the Georgian Mall

Get ready for some meet-and-greet magic at the Georgian Mall this March Break! The Easter Bunny will be hopping by for photo opportunities, and Gabby from the beloved children’s show “Gabby’s Dollhouse” will be making a special appearance. If your kids love to move and groove, don’t miss the high-energy sing-along and dance party with Team T&J Kids Jumpin’ Jamboree! Check out the Georgian Mall website for the complete schedule of March Break activities.

Reptiles and Fun at Tanger Outlets

Head to Tanger Outlets for a double dose of March Break fun! On March 9th, join the Spring Fun Fest for a meet-and-greet with everyone’s favorite nursery rhyme characters, the Cocomelon crew. There will also be face painting and other exciting activities to keep the little ones entertained.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! From March 9th to 17th, Tanger Outlets will be welcoming Reptilia, a 20-exhibit mobile zoo, completely free of charge! This is a fantastic opportunity for kids to get up close and personal with a variety of fascinating reptiles and learn more about these amazing creatures. Visit the Tanger Outlets website for more information about these events.

Go On A Scavenger Hunt In Midland

Downtown Midland has a scavenger hunt planned all week long. Start at the Chamber of Commerce at 208 King St where you’ll find the first clue in the window. Keep following the clues until the end and you’ll receive a prize.

Explore the Outdoors

Barrie and the surrounding area boast a wealth of beautiful parks and conservation areas perfect for exploring with the family. Pack a backpack with snacks and water bottles and head out for a hike or nature walk.

If you’re looking for a planned outdoor excursion, head to Sunnidale Park where 3 events are scheduled throughout the week.

March 12 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM – Birds of Winter Walk March 13 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM – Winter Tree ID Walk March 15 from 1:00 to 2:30 PM – Nature in Winter: Forest Bathing with Beth

Get Creative at Home

There are countless free and low-cost activities you can enjoy with your kids at home. Have a movie marathon with their favorite films, get crafty with construction paper, paint, and glue, or build an epic blanket fort and lose yourselves in a world of imagination.

These are just a few of the many free activities happening in Barrie and the surrounding area this March Break. So grab your little space explorers, animal enthusiasts, and character lovers, and get ready for a week of unforgettable fun!