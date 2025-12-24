Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Gift Buffalo Bills Players… Actual Cows

Some NFL players get gift cards for Christmas. Some get watches. Some get bottles of something fancy they’ll never open.

And then there’s whatever Josh Allen just did.

Ahead of the holidays — and before the Buffalo Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday — Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld delivered what may officially be the most on-brand football gift of all time.

They bought the offensive linemen… cows.

Well. Quarter cows. But still. Livestock-adjacent generosity.

Fresh off signing one of the biggest contracts in NFL history — a casual six years, $330 million — Allen and Steinfeld decided to properly thank the men whose entire job is keeping Josh upright. And instead of something subtle, they went with meat. A lot of it.

Each offensive lineman reportedly received:

A quarter cow

An infrared meat laser (because of course they did)

(because of course they did) Premium Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms, which is very fancy and very expensive

One of the linemen’s wives spilled the details, revealing that each household received roughly $1,000 worth of beef. Not steaks. Not a sampler. Bags of meat.

So much meat, in fact, that one player had to go out and buy a deep freezer just to store it all.

That’s not a gift — that’s a lifestyle change.

Imagine opening your door expecting a festive package and instead being handed enough protein to survive a mild apocalypse. Somewhere, a barbecue just started crying tears of joy.

It’s also a reminder that when you’re protecting a franchise quarterback who just signed a $330-million deal, the thank-you gifts scale accordingly. Socks would not have cut it. Neither would a card.

This was a “thank you for your service, please accept this cow” situation.

And honestly? In Buffalo? In winter? With football players? This might be the most practical Christmas present ever given. 🐄🥩🎄