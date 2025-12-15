Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Are Expecting Their First Baby 💙

There’s a new little Bills fan on the way.

Actor Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, have shared that they’re expecting their first child together.

Steinfeld announced the happy news on Friday in a personal post to her Substack newsletter, where she rounded up some of her favourite moments from the past year. Saving the sweetest for last, she included a cozy video of the couple holding hands beside a tiny snowman.

In the clip, Steinfeld wears a sweater that simply reads “mother,” while Allen kneels to kiss her baby bump. Subtle, sweet, and very on brand.

A Big Year for the Newlyweds

The pregnancy announcement came just one day after Steinfeld’s birthday. Both she and Allen are 29.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year in a private ceremony in California after dating since 2023. Since then, they’ve mostly kept their relationship low-key, making this surprise reveal even more special for fans.

RELATED: If You're Changing Your Name, This Is The Most Popular Choice!

Baby Joy Meets Football Season

Steinfeld is best known for her roles in Hawkeye, Pitch Perfect, and Sinners, while Allen continues to be one of the NFL’s biggest stars as the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback.

Now, the two are stepping into an entirely new role together: parents.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Married

Between football schedules, film projects, and first-time baby prep, this next chapter is already shaping up to be a big one — and judging by the announcement, it’s filled with a lot of love.

Congrats to the growing family 🍼💙

The Buffalo Bills 2025 Season: What to Know (So Far)

If you’re a Bills fan, you already know this team lives somewhere between Super Bowl dreams and weekly emotional damage. The 2025 season is shaping up to be another high-expectations, high-heart-rate year.

Josh Allen Is Still the Centre of the Universe

Josh Allen remains the face of the franchise and one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. The Bills’ success in 2025 will still run through him… his arm, his legs, and his ability to make jaw-dropping plays that make you scream “WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT?” followed immediately by “OKAY NEVER MIND.”

In short:

When Josh is healthy and confident, Buffalo is dangerous.