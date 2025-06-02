Hailee Steinfeld Married

Well, it’s official — Hailee Steinfeld is off the market! The actress tied the knot with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a dreamy California wedding on Saturday, May 31st… and let me tell you, it looked like something straight out of a romance movie.

Hailee walked down the aisle looking like actual royalty in a strapless white gown, long veil, and classic opera gloves (channeling Old Hollywood in the best way). She wore her hair in a soft updo and absolutely glowed — probably helps when you’re marrying your NFL-star fiancé in a sun-drenched garden setting.

Josh, who usually throws passes, made the ultimate catch this time around. The two first sparked dating rumours back in spring 2023, and after a surprise proposal in Malibu last November (complete with roses and candles, naturally), they’ve now said “I do” in front of friends, family, and what we can only assume were hundreds of swooning onlookers.

Their wedding photos? Straight-up Pinterest goals.

If you remember, they went Instagram-official last July and have been low-key adorable ever since. Their engagement announcement featured Josh on one knee and Hailee in total shock — which, she later confirmed in an interview, was 100% genuine. She had no idea it was coming, even though it was in her favourite place, Malibu. (“It was magical,” she said. Same, girl.)

Fast forward to now, and they're officially husband and wife — complete with infinity symbols in their engagement post and an MVP-worthy romance (literally… Josh won 2025 NFL MVP and thanked Hailee in his speech, cue the awwwws).