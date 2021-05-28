Airbnb Extends ‘Party Ban’ Policy Through Summer 2021

The vacation rental platform is not allowing parties due to the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, Airbnb announced it is extending its party ban for another summer. Previously, the party ban was imposed in August 2020 and was said to be “in effect indefinitely until further notice.”

At the time the number of coronavirus cases was rising on a global scale. But, with nine months since the party ban’s start and increasing vaccination efforts around the world, Airbnb is upholding its policy while the pandemic lingers.

Per Airbnb’s ban, hosts are prohibited from using language or choosing search filters that indicate their property is a party- or event-friendly.