Someone In Albert Just Won $90-Million Lotto Max Jackpot

Someone in Alberta is waking up VERY rich this morning. The massive $90-million Lotto Max jackpot has been won.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, one ticket sold in Alberta matched all seven winning numbers in the Tuesday, October 20 draw. The winning ticket was purchased somewhere outside Edmonton and Calgary.

The unofficial winning numbers were:

8 – 15 – 19 – 23 – 26 – 28 – 34

RELATED: Poll Shows What People Would Do If They Won The Lottery

There were several MAXMILLIONS and MAXPLUS winners across Canada, including plenty right here in Ontario.

💰 Other Big Winners

Ontario: 3 MAXMILLIONS and 18 MAXPLUS

Quebec: 3 MAXMILLIONS and 9 MAXPLUS

British Columbia: 2 MAXMILLIONS and 6 MAXPLUS

Alberta: 5 MAXPLUS

Manitoba: 1 MAXMILLIONS and 1 MAXPLUS

Saskatchewan: 1 MAXPLUS

Atlantic Canada: 1 MAXMILLIONS and 2 MAXPLUS

Three additional tickets sold in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia also won approximately $205,767 each.

So somewhere in Alberta right now, there's potentially a person who hasn't checked their ticket yet and is casually going about their Wednesday morning.

Making coffee. Going to work. Complaining about the price of groceries. Meanwhile, there's a tiny piece of paper in their wallet worth NINETY MILLION DOLLARS.

And if they bought it as part of an office lottery pool? Today's going to be the least productive workday in Canadian history.

Because $90 million divided among your coworkers is still enough money to make the “mandatory 9 a.m. Teams meeting” suddenly feel very optional.