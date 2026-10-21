Someone In Albert Just Won $90-Million Lotto Max Jackpot
Someone in Alberta is waking up VERY rich this morning. The massive $90-million Lotto Max jackpot has been won.
According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, one ticket sold in Alberta matched all seven winning numbers in the Tuesday, October 20 draw. The winning ticket was purchased somewhere outside Edmonton and Calgary.
The unofficial winning numbers were:
8 – 15 – 19 – 23 – 26 – 28 – 34
RELATED: Poll Shows What People Would Do If They Won The Lottery
There were several MAXMILLIONS and MAXPLUS winners across Canada, including plenty right here in Ontario.
💰 Other Big Winners
Ontario: 3 MAXMILLIONS and 18 MAXPLUS
Quebec: 3 MAXMILLIONS and 9 MAXPLUS
British Columbia: 2 MAXMILLIONS and 6 MAXPLUS
Alberta: 5 MAXPLUS
Manitoba: 1 MAXMILLIONS and 1 MAXPLUS
Saskatchewan: 1 MAXPLUS
Atlantic Canada: 1 MAXMILLIONS and 2 MAXPLUS
Three additional tickets sold in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia also won approximately $205,767 each.
So somewhere in Alberta right now, there's potentially a person who hasn't checked their ticket yet and is casually going about their Wednesday morning.
Making coffee. Going to work. Complaining about the price of groceries. Meanwhile, there's a tiny piece of paper in their wallet worth NINETY MILLION DOLLARS.
And if they bought it as part of an office lottery pool? Today's going to be the least productive workday in Canadian history.
Because $90 million divided among your coworkers is still enough money to make the “mandatory 9 a.m. Teams meeting” suddenly feel very optional.
Amp up your workday!
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