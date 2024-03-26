Poll Shows What People Would Do If They Won The Lottery

A survey by Play Pennsylvania looked at all things lottery and found that only 1% of people who play do so daily. It also showed that most people (83%) would keep it hush-hush if they won the lottery.

Definitely a good idea. Who needs a bunch of “long-lost cousins” coming out of the woodwork?

Then again, 88% of respondents said they would donate money to charity or relatives in need. Nice. Maybe there’s hope for humanity after all.

Surprisingly, only 10% of people said they would quit their job on the spot.

Two-percent said they would leave their partner. Ouch. And as far as purchases with those lottery jackpot winnings, the top three were New Home, Trip, and Car.

But those are short-term changes. What about the big picture?

HERE’S WHAT PEOPLE WOULD DO IF THEY WON BIG!

Travel the world

Pay off Debt

Become an Artist

Write a book

Play video games full time