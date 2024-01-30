The Most Common National Lottery Numbers Revealed

Lotteries have existed for hundreds of years and are an extremely popular game in many countries.

People have won life-changing sums of money through these games, and those eye-watering wins are what inspire many people to play every week.

Experts reveal the luckiest numbers in every National Canadian Lottery!

Research by Canadian casino review site CasinosHunter analyzed every lottery number that’s been drawn since the first nationwide lottery began in Canada in 1982. The data has been taken from every LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX and DAILY GRAND draw to find which numbers have been drawn the most times and, therefore, are the luckiest numbers.

LOTTO 6/49 was Canada’s first national lottery game allowing players to choose their numbers. Players can pick any number between 1 – 49; the draw is comprised of 6 regular balls and a bonus ball as well, equaling 7 drawn numbers in total. The classic draw jackpot is always $5,000,000.

However, there is a gold ball jackpot that can reach up to $68,000,000. The odds of winning the $5,000,000 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

Of the 4,160 draws there are the most commonly drawn numbers! 5,25,21,3,9,41!

LOTTO MAX is Canada’s second national lottery. This game replaced the Super7 game which ran until September 18th, 2009. The next week, on September 25, 2009, was the first LOTTO MAX draw. In this draw seven numbers are picked with one bonus ball.

LOTTO MAX has the highest jackpot of $10,000,000 (the largest in Canada) However if not won this can rise to $50,000,000 with a maximum of $70,000,000! Of the past 979 draws these are the most commonly drawn numbers: 19,39,28,7,2,24,30! LOTTO MAX BONUS BALL NUMBERS: 18, 1, 24, 38, 27, 31!