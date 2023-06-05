Almost A Quarter Of Campers Intend To Work Remotely While Camping This Season

Some people SAY they want to go camping to unplug . . . but then they bring their phones and even their laptops.

In a new survey, 24% of campers say they HAVE worked remotely while camping in the past year. That’s consistent with a similar survey from last year. so this is not a new trend.

The number of people camping alone in the past year is up 28% from the year before.

57% of people have camped with PETS in the past year. 91% of them camped with a dog, while 7% camped with cats.

13.4% of campers say they took 11 or more camping trips in just the past year, and they’re more likely to be 24 years old and younger . . . or 55 and older. This makes sense, Millennials and Gen X are more likely to be too busy with careers and raising a family to go camping every other weekend.