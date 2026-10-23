Amy Winehouse's music could soon be heading to London's West End.

A new stage musical built around the songs of the late British singer is reportedly in development, more than 15 years after Winehouse died at the age of 27.

According to Variety, the production is being produced by Broadway veteran Catherine Schreiber, whose theatre credits include productions of Cabaret, Rent, and the stage adaptation of Disney's High School Musical.

Casting for the project is reportedly already underway, although one pretty important question remains unanswered: What exactly will the musical be about?

It's not yet clear whether the production will tell the story of Winehouse's life or take the “jukebox musical” approach, creating an entirely fictional story built around her songs.

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Either way, there's certainly no shortage of music to work with.

Winehouse became one of the most distinctive voices of her generation with songs including Rehab, Back to Black, You Know I'm No Good, Tears Dry on Their Own and Valerie.

Her 2006 album Back to Black became an international success and earned Winehouse five Grammy Awards in a single night in 2008, including Record and Song of the Year for Rehab.

Winehouse died in London in July 2011 at just 27 years old.

Her father, Mitch Winehouse, who is involved with his daughter's estate, is also reportedly involved with the new stage production. He has previously spoken about wanting to bring Amy's music and story to the theatre.

There is no confirmed opening date or cast yet, and producers haven't revealed which songs will be included.

But with casting reportedly underway, it appears the project is moving forward.

And considering just how powerful Winehouse's songs remain, hearing Back to Black performed live on a West End stage could be one of those moments where the entire theatre goes completely silent.