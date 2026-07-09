The Ancient Drink That Could Help Lower Cholesterol... and Might Even Help You Live Longer

Sometimes the healthiest things aren't hiding in fancy supplements or trendy wellness drinks... they've been sitting in your kitchen cupboard all along.

Green tea, a beverage that's been enjoyed for centuries, is once again getting attention from researchers for its impressive list of health benefits.

Experts say sipping green tea regularly may help lower LDL cholesterol, often called the "bad" cholesterol because it can build up inside your arteries and increase your risk of heart disease.

And the benefits don't stop there.

Studies suggest decaffeinated green tea may also help reduce the risk of dying from heart attacks and strokes by 26 per cent. Even more impressive, people who drink enough may lower their overall risk of dying from any cause by 16 per cent.

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Green tea has also been linked to better heart health, helping protect the cardiovascular system from everyday stress. Some research even suggests it may give your mood a little boost, making it one of the few drinks that can calm your nerves without requiring a tiny umbrella.

Of course, green tea isn't a magic potion. Eating a balanced diet with foods like oatmeal, brown rice, vegetables, fatty fish, and seeds still plays a major role in keeping cholesterol in check.

But if you're looking for one small habit that could make a difference, swapping one sugary drink for a cup of green tea isn't a bad place to start.

Besides... if your daily cup can help your heart and your cholesterol, that's a lot more useful than the third iced coffee you bought because "it was one of those mornings."