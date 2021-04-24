April 24th and 25th, 2021
Lights from Elijah Woods hits the countdown!
#20 Lights – Elijah Woods
#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#18 If You Love Her – Forest Blakk
#17 Red Button – Aja
#16 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#15 Lifestyle – Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine
#14 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#13 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran
#12 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia
KOOL Cameo: You’re Beautiful – James Blunt
#11 Someone To You – Banners
#10 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
#9 Willow – Taylor Swift
#8 Holy – Justin Bieber
#7 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
#6 Anyone – Justin Bieber
#5 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#4 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#3 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Blast from the Past: You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette
#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa