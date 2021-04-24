Listen Live

April 24th and 25th, 2021

Lights from Elijah Woods hits the countdown!

By Top 20

#20 Lights – Elijah Woods

#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas 

#18 If You Love Her – Forest Blakk 

#17 Red Button – Aja 

#16 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic 

#15 Lifestyle – Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine 

#14 We’re Good – Dua Lipa 

#13 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran 

#12 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia 

KOOL Cameo: You’re Beautiful – James Blunt 

#11 Someone To You – Banners 

#10 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max 

#9 Willow – Taylor Swift 

#8 Holy – Justin Bieber 

#7 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth 

#6 Anyone – Justin Bieber 

#5 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 

#4 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber 

#3 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo 

Blast from the Past: You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette

#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd 

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa 

 

