Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 22/07/2023 – 23/07/2023

20. BABY DON’T HURT ME – DAVID GUETTA / ANNE MARIE / COI LERAY

19. JADED – MILEY CYRUS

18. VAMPIRE – OLIVIA RODRIGO

17. THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK

16. WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI

15. LAST NIGHT – MORGAN WALLEN

14. CONFETTI – CHAROLETTE CARDIN

13. HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

12. CRUEL SUMMER – TAYLOR SWIFT

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: WHAT WAS I MADE FOR – BILLIE EILISH

11. FOR KEEPS – PRESTON PABLO

10. WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS

9. IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE

8. FAST CAR – LUKE COMBS

7. TRUSTFALL – PINK

6. CHEMICAL – POST MALONE

5. NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS FEAT: KANE BROWN

4. DANCE THE NIGHT – DUA LIPA

3. KARMA – TAYLOR SWIFT

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: COME AND GET IT – SELENA GOMEZ

2. FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

1. EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

The Top 20 KOOL Countdown is heard Saturdays at 1pm and a repeat broadcast Sunday nights at 6pm.